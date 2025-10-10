Large crowds of Palestinians have started walking back to their homes — or what's left of them — in Gaza City as the Israeli military pulls its forces back from parts of central Gaza. We look at what comes next, including the release of Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners, and potential sticking points for the truce. Also, Australia signs major security deals with India and Papua New Guinea, raising concerns for China. And, Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado is awarded the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize for her decades-long fight to restore democracy in her country. Plus, a NASA satellite that dipped into Venus' upper atmosphere and recorded radio waves reveals some haunting sounds.

