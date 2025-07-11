Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.
Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.
This week marks three decades since a massacre in the Bosnian town of Srebrenica where more than 8,000 Bosniak men and boys were systematically killed by Serb forces in 1995. Some survivors and victims’ families say they're still looking for justice. Also, after decades of insurgency against the Turkish government, the PKK has ceremonially laid down its arms. And, residents of Tehran who fled during the recent war with Israel are rebuilding, but they say that nothing feels the same. Plus, flower deliveries become a viral sensation in Mexico.
Listen to today’s Music Heard on Air.Learn about your ad choices: dovetail.prx.org/ad-choices