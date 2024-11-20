Public and private sector workers in Greece walked off the job to protest the rising cost of living. Public sector unions are demanding a 10% wage hike and the return of salaries cut during Greece's nearly decade-long financial crisis that began in 2010. Also the Biden Administration has agreed to supply Ukraine with anti-personnel landmines in an effort to slow the steady advance of Russia’s troops, especially in the eastern Donbas region. And, an entire fleet of diesel trains that were taken off the tracks in California are being shipped to the megacity of Lima, Peru, where they will be used for a new commuter rail project. Plus, the Catholic Church is set to get its first millennial and digital saint.

Listen to today’s Music Heard on Air.

Listener support ensures that the coverage we provide on air, online and through our podcast is free and accessible to everyone. Help us keep The World free! Give today!