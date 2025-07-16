Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.
Israeli airstrikes hit a military compound and other targets near the Syrian presidential palace this morning. Meanwhile, Syria’s interim government and Druze leaders have agreed to a ceasefire amid unrest in the country. Also, Australia's prime minister is visiting China to reset relations after years of tensions between the two countries. And, bread beetles have infested about a quarter of a 400,000-volume collection of historical books in Hungary. Plus, affirmative action is deemed a success at universities in Brazil.
