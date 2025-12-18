Logo for The World

Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.

Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.

European leaders are locked in talks in Brussels over how the EU will fund future support for Ukraine.
December 18, 2025
EU-US relations remain tense after Washington’s new national security strategy slammed the European Union’s migration policies, warning that the bloc risks “civilizational erasure.”
December 17, 2025
The killing of two US service members in an attack in Syria over the weekend has raised questions about the future of American forces in the country.
December 16, 2025
Australia's Jewish community is reeling from a mass shooting at a Hanukkah celebration at Bondi Beach.
December 15, 2025
This week, the Trump Administration announced sanctions against Colombians involved in hiring out mercenaries to the Rapid Support Forces paramilitary group fueling Sudan's civil war.
December 12, 2025
Three men arrested last month in Spain have been accused of plotting an imminent terrorist attack and of belonging to a neo-Nazi terrorist organization known as The Base, which started in the US and seeks societal collapse through violence and establishing white-dominated ethnostates.
December 11, 2025
A sperm donor whose genetic material was used to conceive nearly 200 children in at least 14 European countries has discovered he carries a mutation that increases the risk of cancer.
December 10, 2025
In Iraq, 2025 has been the driest year on record since 1933, with water storage levels dropping dramatically. Politicians blame climate change, but there are also other factors at play.
December 9, 2025
Today marks one year since the regime of longtime dictator Bashar al-Assad was overthrown in Syria.
December 8, 2025
From electric cars to self-driving sanitation vehicles, the future of transportation is already here — and China is leading the way.
December 5, 2025
China produces nearly three-quarters of the world’s electric cars, and no city embodies that dominance more than Shenzhen, home to industry giant BYD. Once known as “The World’s Factory,” the city has transformed into a global hub of clean transportation and high-tech innovation.
December 4, 2025
At a large warehouse in the southern Israeli city of Kiryat Gat, dozens of US officials and soldiers — along with counterparts from other nations — are daily mapping out the day-after plan for Gaza.
December 3, 2025
Former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández was convicted last year in a New York courtroom of flooding the US with tons of cocaine. This week, US President Donald Trump has pardoned him and he’s walked out of prison a free man.
December 2, 2025
As the US ramps up military pressure on Venezuela, the Maduro government is tightening its grip at home. Families of political prisoners describe disappearances, torture and a justice system that forces detainees to accept state-appointed lawyers.
December 1, 2025
The World take a look at a variety of environment stories in this holiday special.
November 28, 2025
The World brings you a collection of transportation stories from across the globe.
November 27, 2025
The Trump administration's airstrikes in the Caribbean are having a chilling effect on small-scale fishermen, who fear being attacked by mistake.
November 26, 2025
Taiwan is closely following Washington’s diplomacy with Beijing and Moscow, as it hopes for US support to stay independent from China.
November 25, 2025
Fires in drought-stricken Iran are threatening ancient forests that are home to endangered species.
November 24, 2025
This year's COP30 summit in Brazil has highlighted food, forests and land as key topics. One sector that spreads across all of these is agriculture, and it’s responsible for about one-third of global carbon emissions.
November 21, 2025
A look at a 28-point framework to end the war in Ukraine, secretly drafted by the US and Russia in Miami last month without Ukrainian officials at the table.
November 20, 2025
The Trump administration is moving to label Venezuela’s “Cartel of the Suns” as a foreign terrorist organization, but some experts say the label doesn’t fit.
November 19, 2025
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman met with US President Donald Trump today, visiting the White House for the first time in seven years.
November 18, 2025
China is making huge investments in eco-friendly technology and is quickly becoming the biggest source of renewable exports around the globe.
November 17, 2025
Sudan's civil war is escalating as the paramilitary RSF group, which now controls the Darfur region, escalates its attacks and turns its focus east, amid a growing humanitarian crisis.
November 14, 2025
Exactly a decade ago, 10 ISIS gunmen opened fire on people across Paris, killing 130 and wounding hundreds more. Ten years on, survivors are slowly rebuilding their lives and attending ceremonies for the victims.
November 13, 2025
As the largest US warship sails into the Caribbean, Venezuela announces a "massive mobilization" of its land, air, naval and reserve forces.
November 12, 2025
More than 20 miles of gigantic wall, out in the ocean, are hoping to defend Jakarta, Indonesia’s capital and Southeast Asia's biggest mega-city, from rising seawater.
November 11, 2025
The Iranian capital Tehran is suffering from a severe water crisis as the country faces a historic drought. The government has openly discussed an evacuation of the city as its nearly 10 million residents deal with water rationing.
November 10, 2025
A wave of bold political assassinations in Mexico is putting new pressure on the country’s fight against drug cartels. The back-to-back killings show how dangerous it remains to oppose organized crime.
November 7, 2025

