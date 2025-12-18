European leaders are locked in talks in Brussels over how the EU will fund future support for Ukraine. Also, a Chinese man who documented human rights abuses in China was detained by ICE and may soon be deported to Uganda. And, 11 members of the Nigerian Air Force were released from detention yesterday in Burkina Faso, where they had made an emergency landing more than a week ago. Plus, a look at some classic Christmas treats from Denmark.

