Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.

A massive earthquake near Russia has triggered tsunami alerts across the Pacific and as far south as Chile. We look at the science behind the phenomena.
July 30, 202550min 20sec24.17 MB
A court in Colombia has convicted former President Álvaro Uribe on witness tampering charges. To some Colombians, Uribe is a national hero, while others view him as a ruthless strongman who undermined their democracy.
July 29, 202548min 38sec46.72 MB
Mexico City marks seven centuries since the founding of Tenochtitlan, the ancient Aztec capital buried beneath the modern metropolis.
July 28, 202547min 54sec23.01 MB
Ukraine and Russia exchanged drone strikes yesterday after peace talks failed in Turkey. Drones have taken on a pivotal role in that war, and are also reshaping modern warfare around the globe.
July 25, 202549min 54sec23.96 MB
The story of one Kurdish family's journey.
July 24, 202546min 21sec44.52 MB
The story of one Kurdish family's journey.
July 24, 202540min 44sec39.12 MB
The story of one Kurdish family's journey.
July 24, 202540min 23sec38.79 MB
The story of one Kurdish family's journey.
July 24, 202539min 50sec38.26 MB
After four months of near-total siege by Israel, people in Gaza are starving. According to the UN, at least 1 in 3 people are going multiple days without eating and death from hunger is on the rise.
July 24, 202550min 54sec24.46 MB
In the second segment of our two-part story, we look at solutions addressing the crisis facing the implementation of international law.
July 23, 202549min 32sec23.8 MB
A number of scholars and experts say they have never been more concerned about the state of international law.
July 22, 202549min 18sec23.69 MB
Japan's elections on Sunday saw the country's ruling Liberal Democratic Party lose its longstanding majority, while a far-right nationalist “Japanese First” party gained ground.
July 21, 202549min 32sec23.8 MB
A Chinese university has expelled a female student over her allegedly dating a foreigner. The move has sparked debate on Chinese social media about gender bias and nationalism.
July 18, 202549min 18sec23.69 MB
A small farm town in southeast Spain has seen three nights of rioting. After a group of young Moroccans allegedly assaulted an elderly man, far-right protestors descended on Torre Pacheco to "hunt immigrants."
July 17, 202548min 36sec23.35 MB
Israeli airstrikes hit a military compound and other targets near the Syrian presidential palace this morning. Meanwhile, Syria’s interim government and Druze leaders have agreed to a ceasefire amid unrest in the country.
July 16, 202548min 20sec23.21 MB
US President Donal Trump has threatened "very severe tariffs" on Russia if a peace deal with Ukraine isn't reached within 50 days. He's also agreed on a plan to funnel military aid to Ukraine through NATO.
July 15, 202548min 31sec46.61 MB
US President Donald Trump and NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte have announced that the United States will sell US-made arms to Ukraine, a reversal from Trump's former statements suggesting he wouldn’t transfer any weapons.
July 14, 202548min 23sec23.25 MB
This week marks three decades since a massacre in the Bosnian town of Srebrenica where more than 8,000 Bosniak men and boys were systematically killed by Serb forces in 1995. Some survivors and victims’ families say they're still looking for justice.
July 11, 202548min 56sec23.51 MB
The EU has awarded Finland around $105 million to help purchase a new icebreaker ship. It's part of a global race to expand fleets with the capacity to safely move through the Arctic as climate change opens up new pathways through the ice.
July 10, 202548min 18sec23.21 MB
Thousands of people in Kenya have taken to the streets to protest the government of President William Ruto. The demonstrations are driven by young people who are frustrated with a host of government policies and are demanding change.
July 9, 202548min 31sec23.3 MB
Hotel Oloffson in Port-au-Prince, which has survived political upheaval, weather events and the devastating 2010 earthquakes, was burned to the ground by gangs over the weekend.
July 8, 202547min 56sec23.01 MB
Flood disasters around the world continue to grow as climate change fuels intense and erratic rainfall. We look at what hurdles remain in ensuring early warning systems are effective and what disparities exist for those who are and are not warned in time.
July 7, 202548min 14sec23.18 MB
Come have a good laugh during our special comedy show.
July 4, 202549min 4sec23.56 MB
Today’s show brings you flavorful food from across the globe.
July 3, 202548min 13sec46.32 MB
Today’s show focuses on families.
July 2, 202548min 46sec40.19 MB
A look at stories from around the world for our sports-themed show.
July 1, 202547min 30sec22.85 MB
In today's special looking at all things Japan, we bring updates on two key trade deals with China and the United States.
June 30, 202548min 59sec23.57 MB
Colleges abroad are stepping in to help international students at US campuses who are caught up in political havoc as the Trump administration announces enhanced scrutiny of student visa applications.
June 27, 202549min 15sec47.31 MB
Thailand has closed off its border with Cambodia — delivering a sharp blow to its economy. It’s the latest strike in a dispute centered around a remote piece of border land that both countries claim.
June 26, 202548min 51sec23.45 MB
Demonstrations mark the one-year anniversary of anti-tax protests that left 60 people dead in Kenya, while others remain missing. They come on the heels of last week's protests against police brutality in the country.
June 25, 202547min 39sec22.87 MB

The science of earthquakes and tsunamis

July 30, 202550min 20sec

A massive earthquake near Russia has triggered tsunami alerts across the Pacific and as far south as Chile. We look at the science behind the phenomena. Also, cyberattacks have surged across European hospitals, disrupting vital patient care. And, dermatologists warn that skin lightening products, particularly used across sub-Saharan Africa, may be increasing people’s risk of getting skin cancer. Plus, some artifacts point to an ancient writing system that was once used by women in Zambia.

Listen to today’s Music Heard on Air.

The science of earthquakes and tsunamis
