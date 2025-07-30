A massive earthquake near Russia has triggered tsunami alerts across the Pacific and as far south as Chile. We look at the science behind the phenomena. Also, cyberattacks have surged across European hospitals, disrupting vital patient care. And, dermatologists warn that skin lightening products, particularly used across sub-Saharan Africa, may be increasing people’s risk of getting skin cancer. Plus, some artifacts point to an ancient writing system that was once used by women in Zambia.

