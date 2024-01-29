President Joe Biden said the US will respond to an attack that killed three American service members in Jordan over the weekend. US troops in the Middle East have come under increasing attacks in recent months amid the war in Gaza. And, the sudden resignation of Harvard President Claudine Gay earlier this month is sparking debate about authoritarian influences creeping into higher education. Gay is the second Ivy League president to resign following testimony to Congress about antisemitism on campus. Also, journalist Paul Salopek has been walking across the globe for the past 11 years. The journey is part of his "Out Of Eden Walk" project in collaboration with Inside National Geographic. Plus, the 24th annual International Guitar Night begins this month.