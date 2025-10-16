US President Donald Trump has confirmed that he authorized the CIA to conduct secret operations in Venezuela, adding that the White House is weighing the possibility of a land attack on the country. Also, staff members at a prestigious opera house in Venice, Italy, are going on strike to protest the incoming conductor, saying she lacks the experience needed for the role. And, Doctors Without Borders shutters its emergency care center in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, amid a surge in violence. Plus, 130 years later, The British Library reinstates playwright and author Oscar Wilde’s library card.

Listen to today’s Music Heard on Air.