When Chinese Leader Xi Jinping attended this week's massive military parade in Beijing, he arrived with Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un. It was one of many wins for Kim, who wants to be accepted on the global stage as the leader of a normal nation, instead of a global pariah. Also, Jamaica’s incumbent Prime Minister Andrew Holness wins a third term in office. And, India finds that its rising rabies rates can be traced back to a decline in the country's vulture population. Plus, one of São Paulo’s largest favelas launches its own community-run delivery service.

