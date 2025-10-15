Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.
Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.
As a ceasefire to end the war in Gaza goes into effect, there have also been gun battles inside the Gaza Strip between Hamas and rival groups. Also, Kenyans mourn the death of key opposition leader Raila Odinga. And, a town in Nigeria celebrates its annual World Twins Festival. Plus, a growing industry that allows pets to fly in the cabin in style with their owners.
Listen to today’s Music Heard on Air.Learn about your ad choices: dovetail.prx.org/ad-choices