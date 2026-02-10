​Mexico is sending two navy ships packed with humanitarian aid to Cuba as the island nation struggles with severe fuel shortages. Also, on Sunday, the Israeli security cabinet agreed on new policies for the occupied West Bank that would make it easier for Jewish settlers to acquire Palestinian land. And, in Colombia's La Guajira region, new programs are helping the Wayuu people reinvigorate their traditional foods. Plus, in Spain, children under 16 might soon see apps like TikTok and Instagram go dark on their screens.

