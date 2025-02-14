Rafik Hariri was a charismatic Lebanese prime minister who oversaw an era of relative economic and political stability until his assassination. Amal Mudallali was Rafik Hariri’s foreign policy adviser and more recently a permanent representative to the UN for Lebanon, who spoke about Hariri's legacy and the opportunity Lebanon is now confronted with. Also, Australia has passed tough anti-hate laws, with mandatory jail time for giving the Nazi salute in public. It's part of an effort to combat a wave of anti-semitism in the country.Also, as controversy continues around South Korea's impeached president, a look at the anti-feminist platform that brought him to power, and the state of feminism in South Korea today. And, Chile’s biggest carnival is kicking off at full speed on Friday. As many as 150,000 people have traveled to the northern Chilean town of Arica to participate. Our reporter takes us there.

