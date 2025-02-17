European leaders and Trump administration officials are attending the Munich Security Summit over the weekend. We'll have the latest on what was discussed, and how it might effect the war in Ukraine." Also, as we continue a deep dive into Ukraine news, we reflect on the "Maidan Revolution," as it's been called, which was a protest against a Russia-installed leader of Ukraine. Many people, especially younger Ukrainians, wanted the country to lean toward the West, not Russia. And, in Ukraine, musician Svyatoslav Vakarchuk is a living legend. But few of his songs have had as much meaning or poignancy as "Chovan," which describes the country on both sides of the Dnipro River. As The World's hosts explain, while the bridge over that river has been destroyed, the spiritual bridge that connects all Ukrainians remains firmly intact.

Listen to today’s Music Heard on Air.