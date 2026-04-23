Israeli forces have killed Lebanese journalist Amal Khalil and injured her photographer colleague Zeinab Faraj in what officials in Lebanon are calling a war crime. Also, thousands of Afghans who assisted US troops were promised safe passage to the United States, but the Trump administration is now considering sending many who remain in limbo to Democratic Republic of Congo. And, the author of a new book about the late founding leader of North Korea's communist regime Kim Il Sung discusses the nation’s complex relationship with its Christian past. Plus, a story about how one woman redefined home after her son moved halfway across the globe.

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