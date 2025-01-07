In Chinese-controlled Tibet, rescue workers are still digging through rubble after a powerful earthquake near Mount Everest. The rescue operation is complicated by altitudes averaging around 13,000 feet in the area. Also, an archaeologist and former professor at Damascus University returns to the Syrian capital for the first time since fleeing in 2006. We hear personal reflections about what the homecoming has been like, as well as analysis of where things stand in Damascus right now. Also, an earthquake in Tibet has killed dozens of people, and rescue teams are rushing to find survivors in freezing temperatures. And, in the Costa Rican village of Boruca, a dance reenacting an ancestral battle against colonizers is drawing tourists, and locals have mixed feelings about that.

Listen to today’s Music Heard on Air.