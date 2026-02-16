US Secretary of State Marco Rubio got a standing ovation when he spoke at the Munich Security Conference after his address fell short of the hardline populism that Vice President JD Vance brought to the event a year ago. Also, the Danish government updates its military conscription policy. And, the last prison island of the Americas becomes a tourist bioreserve. Plus, an update from the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics with the host of "Good Game with Sarah Spain.”

