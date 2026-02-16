Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.
Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio got a standing ovation when he spoke at the Munich Security Conference after his address fell short of the hardline populism that Vice President JD Vance brought to the event a year ago. Also, the Danish government updates its military conscription policy. And, the last prison island of the Americas becomes a tourist bioreserve. Plus, an update from the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics with the host of "Good Game with Sarah Spain.”Learn about your ad choices: dovetail.prx.org/ad-choices