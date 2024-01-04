Many suspected that Israel was behind the attack that killed at least 84 people in southern Iran on Wednesday. But today, ISIS said two of its members detonated the powerful bombs that came on the death anniversary of Iranian commander Qassem Suleimani, who fiercely opposed ISIS. And, pandemic closures made visa processing delays much longer than usual. Now consulates are staffed up again, but substantial delays remain because of large numbers of visa applicants. Also, North Korea has shuttered its diplomatic missions in Hong Kong, Spain, Bangladesh and six other places in recent months, with experts watching for more closures in 2024. Pyongyang vaguely explains this as a reaction to “changing global environments," but signs indicate a dialing back of old-school revenue sources. Plus, this Libyan pop star wants to go global.

____

Our hearts are full. Thank you to everyone who stepped up to support The World during our fall fundraising drive. We heard from 688 donors and raised more than $67,000. From all of us at The World — thank you! https://on.prx.org/3S9gY0O