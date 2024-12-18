Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.
As Syria goes through historic changes, minority groups remain on edge. The commander of the US-backed Kurdish SDF discusses the situation in an exclusive interview with The World. Also, the tiny island nation of Vanuatu struggles to recover from a powerful earthquake. And, a controversial anti-LGBTQ bill in Ghana is one step closer to becoming law. Also, Thailand is offering a path to citizenship for nearly half a million stateless people in its borders in what its government is calling a “New Year’s gift.” Plus, a worldwide competition to find the coolest stick.
Listen to today’s Music Heard on Air.
