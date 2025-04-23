Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.
Canadians will head to the polls on Monday to vote for a new prime minister. The country is expecting a large turnout, with more than 7 million people already having cast their ballots over the long Easter weekend. Also, a look at Pope Francis as both a head of state and a spiritual leader. And, Jordan places a ban on the Muslim Brotherhood. Plus, a gated community in Argentina is divided over a sudden spike in capybaras.
