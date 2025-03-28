Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.
A massive 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit Myanmar and Thailand today, killing dozens of people in both countries. Also, former US ambassador to China Nicholas Burns discusses the implications of the world’s shifting geopolitical situation. And, Israel strikes southern Beirut in Lebanon saying it targeted a Hezbollah drone storage facility. Plus, a new borrowed word in the Oxford English Dictionary that describes a feeling so intense you can't help but have a physical reaction to it.
