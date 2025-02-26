Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.
The US and Ukraine are planning to work together to develop Ukraine's mineral, oil and gas resources. Also, the Israeli military has conducted strikes in southern Syria as Syrians work through their political transition period. And, development and the elements are unearthing some of the first mummies in the world in Chile. Plus, Japanese youth turn to some unconventional dating methods.
