The ceasefire which had halted fighting between Israel and Hamas for two months seems long ago and far away. On Wednesday, Israel announced a major expansion of its military advance in Gaza, vowing to seize ‘large areas’ of land and displace residents. Also, President Donald Trump is trying to initiate talks with Iran about the country's nuclear program, but his goals for the talks have not been specified. Iran has agreed to negotiate indirectly with the US. This, after Trump pulled the US out of a previous agreement with Iran during his first term. Also, the role of military chaplains in Ukraine's war effort. And, Bhutan's unique approach to separation of church and state.

Listen to today’s Music Heard on Air.