The two‑week ceasefire between the US and Iran, brokered by Pakistan just hours before US President Donald Trump’s threat of “total annihilation,” remains highly tentative. Also, countries in Africa react to the economic shocks triggered by the war in Iran. And, a high-profile visit by US Vice President JD Vance to Budapest is drawing attention to crucial elections in Hungary this Sunday. Plus, a nonprofit in Bangladesh is studying how heat waves are impacting mental health, and offering counseling to alleviate the burden.

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