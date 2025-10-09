The first phase of the Israel-Hamas peace deal has gained momentum but major obstacles may still block the plan's implementation. We take look at the truce itself, and speak with Israelis and Palestinians about their thoughts. Also, a mixture of resignation and defiance in India as the US increases its H-1B visa fees. And, a South American trade bloc rules that Peru has violated its commitments to cracking down on illegal gold mining. Plus, the house where the great Czech composer Antonin Dvorak was born in 1841 reopens after years of renovations.

Listen to today’s Music Heard on Air.