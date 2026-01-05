Deposed Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro is now in US custody, facing drug-related charges — but inside Venezuela, the fallout is just beginning. In Caracas, residents describe fear, brief celebration and a return to caution as power shifts. Also, Jamaica’s tourism sector has rebounded some 80% after Hurricane Melissa. And, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appoints a former Canadian minister to be his new economic advisor. Plus, a bluefin tuna brings in $3.2 million at a fish market in Tokyo.

