Christians make up about 1,000 of the roughly 2 million people in Gaza, but they have deep connections to the land. So far, 2% of the Christian population has been killed during the current Israel-Hamas war, and members of the community worry this could be the end of the Christian presence in Gaza. Also, an English Premier League game was officiated by a Black referee this week for the first time in 15 years and only the second time in the league's history. Plus, during the 20-year US-led war in Afghanistan, there were a number of Afghan female soldiers who fought alongside American troops, with many of them being able to flee after US troops left the country in 2021. And, if you missed it the first time, a conversation with New York Times food writer Yewande Komolafe about her book, "My Everyday Lagos: Nigerian Cooking at Home and in the Diaspora."

Show us you’re with The World and make a gift today! Your support ensures we can continue bringing you the empathetic and human-centered journalism you expect. Hurry to make your gift before our fundraiser ends Dec 31. https://on.prx.org/3S9gY0O