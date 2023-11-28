Israel and Hamas say the temporary truce in Gaza will continue for another two days in order to facilitate the release of more hostages and prisoners. Also, ahead of COP28, confidence in the global process for addressing climate change is flagging. This year, the president of the climate summit hosted by Dubai is also the head of a national oil company. And a new documentary called "Beyond Utopia" follows a secret operation to move North Korean defectors along a treacherous route, through China and into South Korea.