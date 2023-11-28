Logo for The World

The World

PRX

Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.

© PRX, Inc. All rights reserved.

Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.

© PRX, Inc. All rights reserved.

Israel and Hamas say temporary truce in place for another 2 days

Thumbnail for "Israel and Hamas say temporary truce in place for another 2 days".
November 28, 202346min 32sec

Israel and Hamas say the temporary truce in Gaza will continue for another two days in order to facilitate the release of more hostages and prisoners. Also, ahead of COP28, confidence in the global process for addressing climate change is flagging. This year, the president of the climate summit hosted by Dubai is also the head of a national oil company. And a new documentary called "Beyond Utopia" follows a secret operation to move North Korean defectors along a treacherous route, through China and into South Korea.