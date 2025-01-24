Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.
In the days since the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas went into effect, people in Gaza have begun returning to the neighborhoods they'd fled — only to find total devastation. Also, how Canada is preparing for US tariffs, from the highest levels of government to the individual Canadian household. And, the latest on an oil spill in Russia, that's been called the worst environmental catastrophe of the 21st century.
