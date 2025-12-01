As the US ramps up military pressure on Venezuela, the Maduro government is tightening its grip at home. Families of political prisoners describe disappearances, torture and a justice system that forces detainees to accept state-appointed lawyers. Also, Hong Kong officials have announced that more than 150 people are now confirmed dead after last week's massive fire that gutted several high-rise apartment buildings in the Tai Po district. And, a discussion about the status of peace talks for Ukraine. Plus, a radiation-eating fungus found at the site of the Chernobyl nuclear disaster.

