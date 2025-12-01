Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.
Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.
As the US ramps up military pressure on Venezuela, the Maduro government is tightening its grip at home. Families of political prisoners describe disappearances, torture and a justice system that forces detainees to accept state-appointed lawyers. Also, Hong Kong officials have announced that more than 150 people are now confirmed dead after last week's massive fire that gutted several high-rise apartment buildings in the Tai Po district. And, a discussion about the status of peace talks for Ukraine. Plus, a radiation-eating fungus found at the site of the Chernobyl nuclear disaster.
Listen to today’s Music Heard on Air.Learn about your ad choices: dovetail.prx.org/ad-choices