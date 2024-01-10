US Secretary of State Antony Blinken traveled to the Israeli-occupied West Bank today, to meet with the leader of the Palestinian Authority, Mahmoud Abbas. He's trying to end the Israel-Hamas war and talk about a post-war Gaza. And, the low-lying Chattogram district in Bangladesh is prone to rising sea-levels, extreme flooding and cyclones. Advocates say authorities must do a better job of helping people with disabilities navigate climate emergencies. Also, Yemen’s Houthi rebels launched their largest-yet drone and missile attack in the Red Sea on Tuesday. Retired US Admiral James Stavridis said the US should consider retaliation, including a land strike on Houthi infrastructure. Plus, Norway approves exploration for deep-sea mining.

