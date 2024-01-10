Logo for The World

Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.

Blinken looks to Gaza's post-war future

January 10, 202448min 22sec

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken traveled to the Israeli-occupied West Bank today, to meet with the leader of the Palestinian Authority, Mahmoud Abbas. He's trying to end the Israel-Hamas war and talk about a post-war Gaza. And, the low-lying Chattogram district in Bangladesh is prone to rising sea-levels, extreme flooding and cyclones. Advocates say authorities must do a better job of helping people with disabilities navigate climate emergencies. Also, Yemen’s Houthi rebels launched their largest-yet drone and missile attack in the Red Sea on Tuesday. Retired US Admiral James Stavridis said the US should consider retaliation, including a land strike on Houthi infrastructure. Plus, Norway approves exploration for deep-sea mining.

We are excited to announce that The World’s Carolyn Beeler will be co-hosting our daily show along with Marco Werman beginning Jan. 16. 🎙️
Be sure to tune in!