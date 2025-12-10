Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.
A sperm donor whose genetic material was used to conceive nearly 200 children in at least 14 European countries has discovered he carries a mutation that increases the risk of cancer. Also, India's mango farmers are racing to adapt to changing markets and a changing climate. And, around 100 kidnapped Nigerian children have been returned to their families. Plus, a look at the politics behind written font types.