November 29, 202449min 3sec23.44 MB
Thumbnail for "Kurdish SDF commander in Syria discusses challenges ahead".
As Syria goes through historic changes, minority groups remain on edge. The commander of the US-backed Kurdish SDF discusses the situation in an exclusive interview with The World.
December 18, 202447min 49sec22.85 MB
Thumbnail for "High-ranking Russian official killed in Moscow".
A bomb went off early this morning in Moscow, killing a Russian General Igor Kirillov. He was the head of the Russian military’s nuclear, biological and chemical protection forces.
December 17, 202448min 59sec47.05 MB
Thumbnail for "Israel planning to expand Golan Heights settlements".
Israel's prime minister says his government plans to double the Israeli population in the Golan Heights, an area considered a "strategic plateau" since Israel captured it from Syria in 1967.
December 16, 202447min 38sec22.76 MB
Thumbnail for "Syrian prison offers a glimpse into Assad's brutal rule".
December 13, 202449min 46sec23.78 MB
Thumbnail for "South Korea's president vows to fight on".
December 12, 202449min 48sec47.84 MB
Thumbnail for "Syrian refugees weigh the costs of returning home".
Many Syrians who have lived in Turkey for years are eager to return home to Syria. But others say an evolving security situation and financial concerns are giving them pause.
December 11, 202448min 46sec23.43 MB
Thumbnail for "Israel strikes chemical weapons stores across Syria".
As many Syrians rejoice at the downfall of the former dictatorship in their country, Israel has been conducting numerous strikes on targets across Syria, reportedly destroying chemical weapons stores belonging to the former Assad regime.
December 10, 202448min 35sec46.67 MB
Thumbnail for "Syrians react to ouster of President Bashar al-Assad".
For the first time in two decades, Syrians say they are experiencing a taste of freedom after President Bashar al-Assad’s ouster.
December 9, 202448min 55sec23.37 MB
Thumbnail for "1st round of Romanian elections canceled".
December 6, 202449min 35sec23.69 MB
Thumbnail for "French President Emmanuel Macron faces major political challenge".
December 5, 202449min 11sec47.25 MB
Thumbnail for "In South Korea, democracy holds after martial law declared but Koreans on edge".
December 4, 202448min 29sec23.17 MB
Thumbnail for "South Korean president declares martial law, but it doesn’t last long".
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol issued a surprise televised announcement overnight imposing martial law, saying "North Korean forces" needed to be eradicated. Lawmakers quickly acted to cancel the emergency declaration, but the bitter political divide in the country remains unresolved.
December 3, 202448min 33sec46.63 MB
Thumbnail for "Syrian rebels overtake Aleppo in surprise offensive".
Syria's anti-government rebels launched a massive offensive last week, taking most observers by surprise and gaining control over the largest city, Aleppo. The regime of President Bashar al-Assad has responded by conducting aerial attacks on Aleppo city and Idlib province.
December 2, 202448min 6sec22.99 MB
Thumbnail for "Thanksgiving Food Special".
As families and friends gather for meals together on US Thanksgiving Day, The World brings you a show packed with a variety of food stories.
November 28, 202449min 8sec23.48 MB
Thumbnail for "The 1st full day of a ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon".
November 27, 202449min 2sec23.43 MB
Thumbnail for "Mexico warns Trump on the risks of imposing tariffs".
Mexico’s president has warned US President-elect Donald Trump against plans to slap large tariffs on the United States' three largest trading partners: Mexico, Canada and China.
November 26, 202449min 11sec23.63 MB
Thumbnail for "Not all countries satisfied with new climate finance deal".
Officials at the COP29 climate summit in Baku, Azerbaijan, penned a new climate finance deal this weekend, with richer countries agreeing to pay $300 billion per year to help countries in the Global South cope with climate change.
November 25, 202449min 39sec23.87 MB
Thumbnail for "Brazil's former President Bolsonaro is indicted".
November 22, 202448min 56sec67.5 MB
Thumbnail for "ICC issues arrest warrants for top Israelis".
November 21, 202448min 55sec23.5 MB
Thumbnail for "Greece goes on strike".
Public and private sector workers in Greece walked off the job to protest the rising cost of living. Public sector unions are demanding a 10% wage hike and the return of salaries cut during Greece's nearly decade-long financial crisis that began in 2010.
November 20, 202448min 2sec23.08 MB
Thumbnail for "Proposed New Zealand bill redefining agreement with Māori erupts in political turmoil".
A proposed New Zealand bill redefining the country’s founding agreement with the Indigenous Māori has erupted into political turmoil, with protests all week culminating in a thousands-strong march on the capital of Wellington.
November 19, 202448min 41sec23.39 MB
Thumbnail for "China helps revive struggling Myanmar regime".
November 18, 202448min 33sec23.33 MB
Thumbnail for "A global surge in measles cases".
The World Health Organization has released a new study saying that an estimated 107,500 people died from measles in 2023, most of them under the age of five.
November 15, 202448min 21sec23.23 MB
Thumbnail for "China opens massive port in Peru".
Peru is inaugurating a huge commercial port built by China, which is expected to become a game changer in the region.
November 14, 202449min 9sec23.62 MB
Thumbnail for "Biden administration hopes to increase aid for Ukraine before leaving office".
November 13, 202448min 44sec23.42 MB
Thumbnail for "Islands fill vacuum at climate summit".
The list of “no shows” at the two-week COP29 climate conference in Azerbaijan is long. Smaller countries, including island nations, most vulnerable to climate change are now trying to fill the leadership vacuum.
November 12, 202449min 31sec23.8 MB
Thumbnail for "Haiti's ruling council fires prime minister, critics question legality".
Haiti’s Transitional Presidential Council has ousted leader Garry Conille after six months, naming businessman Alix Didier Fils-Aimé as his replacement, but critics say the move may violate the country's constitution.
November 11, 202447min 41sec22.91 MB
Thumbnail for "What countries in Africa are saying about a 2nd Trump term".
November 8, 202449min 15sec23.67 MB
Thumbnail for "Russia reacts cautiously to Trump's reelection".
November 7, 202448min 37sec23.23 MB

Out of Eden Walk Special

Thumbnail for "Out of Eden Walk Special".
November 29, 202449min 3sec

National Geographic Explorer Paul Salopek began an epic walk in early 2013, tracing the first steps of human migration out of Africa some 60,000 years ago. The World brings you some of his stories and experiences in this Out of Eden Walk special — starting in Ethiopia and walking through the Holy Lands, Uzbekistan and India, to mention a few. He even shares some of the foods he's eaten along the way to power his walk.

Thumbnail for "Out of Eden Walk Special".
Out of Eden Walk Special
