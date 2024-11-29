Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.
National Geographic Explorer Paul Salopek began an epic walk in early 2013, tracing the first steps of human migration out of Africa some 60,000 years ago. The World brings you some of his stories and experiences in this Out of Eden Walk special — starting in Ethiopia and walking through the Holy Lands, Uzbekistan and India, to mention a few. He even shares some of the foods he's eaten along the way to power his walk.
