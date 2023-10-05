Logo for The World

Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.

Biden approves new section of Mexico border wall

October 5, 202347min 5sec

On Wednesday, the Biden administration waived 26 laws to build a section of the border wall in southern Texas along the Rio Grande river pointing to "high illegal entry." It marks a major shift away from President Joe Biden's initial calls to halt the border wall from being completed. And, in recent weeks, there have been reports of Russia withdrawing much of its Black Sea fleet from their main base in Crimea after repeated attacks by Ukraine. It is being interpreted as a victory at sea for Ukraine in a war that's dragged on with little progress on land. Also, the 2023 Nobel Prize in literature goes to playwright and novelist Jon Fosse, of Norway, cited by the judges "for his innovative plays and prose which give voice to the unsayable." Plus, Habibi Music Festival, from Marrakech to Baghdad.