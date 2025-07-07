Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.
Flood disasters around the world continue to grow as climate change fuels intense and erratic rainfall. We look at what hurdles remain in ensuring early warning systems are effective and what disparities exist for those who are and are not warned in time. Also, the 14th Dalai Lama, who just turned 90, has announced that he will be reincarnated and have a successor. And, clashes between Indigenous Sámi reindeer herders and a mining company in Norway. Plus, a festival in Turkey for the ancient sport of oil wrestling.
