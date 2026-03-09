The powerful clerical body known as the Assembly of Experts has selected Mojtaba Khamenei as Iran’s new Supreme Leader. Also, schools have reopened after a week of mourning following the assassination of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Iran. And, immigrant-owned businesses are a staple around the US but they’re feeling the effects of the Trump administration’s harsh policies. Plus, how to eat surströmming — considered the world’s smelliest food — the Swedish way.

