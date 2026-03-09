Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.
The powerful clerical body known as the Assembly of Experts has selected Mojtaba Khamenei as Iran's new Supreme Leader. Also, schools have reopened after a week of mourning following the assassination of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Iran. And, immigrant-owned businesses are a staple around the US but they're feeling the effects of the Trump administration's harsh policies. Plus, how to eat surströmming — considered the world's smelliest food — the Swedish way.