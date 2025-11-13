Exactly a decade ago, 10 ISIS gunmen opened fire on people across Paris, killing 130 and wounding hundreds more. Ten years on, survivors are slowly rebuilding their lives and attending ceremonies for the victims. Also, Japan and China exchange heated rhetoric over Taiwan. And, as Jakarta continues to sink below sea level, Indonesia is building a new futuristic eco-capital. Also, Israel continues attacks on southern Lebanon as it demands that Hezbollah disarm. Plus, a flamingo named Frankie escapes a wildlife sanctuary and flies to freedom.

