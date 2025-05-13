Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.
Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.
As President Donald Trump heads to the Middle East, a look at how the countries he plans to visit are trying to position themselves. Also, the Kurdistan Workers' Party, or PKK, has announced it will disarm and disband. That marks the potential end of the group's four decadelong insurgency against the Turkish military. And, the former president of the Philippines, Rodrigo Duterte, has won a mayoral election despite his detention by the International Criminal Court.
Listen to today’s Music Heard on Air.Learn about your ad choices: dovetail.prx.org/ad-choices