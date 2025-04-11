Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.
Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.
Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez becomes the de facto trade representative for much of Europe, on a visit to China. And white storks arrive in Europe every spring, and they're starting to arrive earlier. Experts say that's because of climate change. Plus, why historic homes in Iran are being turned into boutique hotels, restaurants and cafes.
Listen to today’s Music Heard on Air.Learn about your ad choices: dovetail.prx.org/ad-choices