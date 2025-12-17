EU-US relations remain tense after Washington’s new national security strategy slammed the European Union’s migration policies, warning that the bloc risks “civilizational erasure.” Also, heavy winds, rain and cold are making life dangerous for Palestinians in Gaza. And, a lawyer takes Pakistan’s government to court over taxes on pads and tampons. Plus, a look at a traditional celebration in Ghana known as Detty December.

