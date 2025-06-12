Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.
A London-bound plane carrying 242 people crashed shortly after taking off from the Indian city of Ahmedabad on Wednesday. Officials have confirmed that there was a single survivor. The plane crashed into a hostel that houses medical students, several of whom also died. Also, in Syria, journalists are building a new media landscape in the post-Assad era. And, dinosaur bones found in Mongolia in the 1870s were recently analyzed: turns out, they're from a previously undiscovered species.
