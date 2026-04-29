The war in Iran has caused a massive crunch in the global supply chain, but nothing has been hit harder than jet fuel, with its prices more than doubling. Also, the United Arab Emirates says it will leave OPEC, a consortium of oil producing countries, on May 1. And, Spain is searching people to fill its vacant shepherding jobs. Plus, a look at the future of Chinese EVs in Mexico.

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