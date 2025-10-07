A new report from the climate think tank Ember finds that renewable energy sources made up more of the global electricity mix than coal for the first half of 2025. Also, as cocaine use across Europe surges, traffickers have set their sights on a smaller, more unexpected corner of western Europe. And, an Israeli American rabbi shares her thoughts on the second anniversary of the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas attack. Plus, people in India try to manage their encounters with migrating elephants.

Listen to today’s Music Heard on Air.