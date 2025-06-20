Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.
Iran's foreign minister is in Europe meeting with diplomats there as war with Israel continues. Meanwhile, Iranians have been cut off from the global internet for nearly two full days now and hundreds of Israelis are caught in Cyprus, the EU country closest to Israel, still trying to get home. Also, cases of the recently identified COVID-19 variant dubbed "razor blade throat" are rising. And, the Enhanced Games allows athletes to actually take performance enhancing drugs. Plus, the Brooklyn Museum opens a Tibetan Buddhist Shrine Room.
