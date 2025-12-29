The US fired Tomahawk missiles into Nigeria's Sokoto State late last week, claiming to target members of ISIS targeting Christians in the country, but the region hit by the strikes — and facing the brunt of ISIS attacks — is majority Muslim. Also, the world's first carbon tariff is set to take effect in Europe at the start of 2026. And, some patients in the UK who are unable to access emergency dental care are taking matters into their own hands, and even pulling out their own teeth. Plus, the "King of Cachupa" brings a signature dish of Cape Verde to Portugal.

Learn about your ad choices: dovetail.prx.org/ad-choices