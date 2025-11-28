The World take a look at a variety of environment stories in this holiday special. A new report finds that renewable energy sources made up more of the global electricity mix than coal for the first half of 2025. Also, scientists in Greenland study glacial meltwater to better understand what it could do to the Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation. And, a look at how climate change is exacerbating Canada's fire season. Plus, an activist who's working to protect trees in Mexico City.

