The United Nations Security Council has approved the dispatch of a multinational armed force led by Kenya to the beleaguered nation of Haiti, to help combat violent gangs. It's the first time in almost 20 years that a force would be deployed to the Caribbean nation. And, the rising number of undocumented immigrants has overwhelmed officials in many US cities. But business leaders in Topeka, Kansas, are reaching out to legal immigrants, paying a select few up to $15,000 to move to there. Also, as more private entities and governments launch into space, disposing of orbital debris has becoming a bigger problem. Left in the atmosphere, even small bits can damage satellites and spacecraft. Plus, growing demand for cocaine in Europe.