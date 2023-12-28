The Biden administration has announced that it’s sending another military aid package to Ukraine worth $250 million. In Kyiv, Ukrainian officials are looking ahead to the new year and making plans for what the war effort may look like in 2024. Also, as the death toll reaches 21,000, many people in Gaza have left all kinds of final messages – both publicly, and to loved ones — to tell them what they would want to be known for in the event of their death. And, Spain's recent amnesty deal for Catalan separatists has led to political upheaval, with conservatives taking to the streets by the tens of thousands. But the protests ignore the country's long history of amnesty measures and pardons. Plus, Mexico says it wants to see progress in US relations with Cuba and Venezuela.

Show us you’re with The World and make a gift today! Your support ensures we can continue bringing you the empathetic and human-centered journalism you expect. Hurry to make your gift before our fundraiser ends Dec 31. https://on.prx.org/3S9gY0O