Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.
Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.
After months of back and forth, Israel and Hamas have reached a ceasefire deal. Also, Yoon Suk Yeol becomes South Korea's first sitting president to be placed under arrest. And, the outcome of the standoff between miners and police in South Africa. Plus, the voice behind Japan’s bullet train announcements.
Listen to today’s Music Heard on Air.Learn about your ad choices: dovetail.prx.org/ad-choices