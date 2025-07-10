Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.
Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.
The EU has awarded Finland around $105 million to help purchase a new icebreaker ship. It's part of a global race to expand fleets with the capacity to safely move through the Arctic as climate change opens up new pathways through the ice. Also, Houthi rebels strike two ships in the Red Sea. And, Palestinian Christians in the Israeli-occupied West Bank say they’re facing “systematic attacks.” Plus, the Olavide Museum in Spain, which was founded in the late 19th century and contains hundreds of life-sized models of people infected with cutaneous diseases, is set to close its doors.
Listen to today’s Music Heard on Air.Learn about your ad choices: dovetail.prx.org/ad-choices