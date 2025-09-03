Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.
Chinese Leader Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un stand together to watch a massive military parade roll through Beijing’s Tiananmen Square in an act of solidarity against the West. Also, a deadly landslide in western Sudan highlights the challenges of getting aid to conflict zones. And, Gaza war tests historic alliance between Germany and Israel. Plus, a class at Yale University uses rapper Bad Bunny's music to study Puerto Rico and colonialism.
