Chinese Leader Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un stand together to watch a massive military parade roll through Beijing’s Tiananmen Square in an act of solidarity against the West. Also, a deadly landslide in western Sudan highlights the challenges of getting aid to conflict zones. And, Gaza war tests historic alliance between Germany and Israel. Plus, a class at Yale University uses rapper Bad Bunny's music to study Puerto Rico and colonialism.

